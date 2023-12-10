How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Winthrop vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | December 10)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 10)
- Central Arkansas vs Eastern Illinois (3:00 PM ET | December 10)
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
- Tennessee Tech is 3-3 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 62nd.
- The Golden Eagles' 71.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee Tech scores 80.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.4.
- The Golden Eagles are allowing more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (77.4).
- At home, Tennessee Tech sinks 9.3 trifectas per game, 3.7 more than it averages on the road (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.8%) than away (30.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 69-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 86-71
|Flowers Hall
|12/3/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 108-82
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bethel (TN)
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.