The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
  • Tennessee Tech is 3-3 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 62nd.
  • The Golden Eagles' 71.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-2.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee Tech scores 80.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.4.
  • The Golden Eagles are allowing more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (77.4).
  • At home, Tennessee Tech sinks 9.3 trifectas per game, 3.7 more than it averages on the road (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.8%) than away (30.1%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Western Carolina L 69-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Alabama L 86-71 Flowers Hall
12/3/2023 Alice Lloyd W 108-82 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/10/2023 @ East Tennessee State - Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/12/2023 Bethel (TN) - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama - Hooper Eblen Arena

