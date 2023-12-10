The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.

Tennessee Tech is 3-3 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 329th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 62nd.

The Golden Eagles' 71.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 69.8 the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Tennessee Tech is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee Tech scores 80.0 points per game. On the road, it scores 65.4.

The Golden Eagles are allowing more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (77.4).

At home, Tennessee Tech sinks 9.3 trifectas per game, 3.7 more than it averages on the road (5.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.8%) than away (30.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule