How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) face the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Winthrop vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | December 10)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 10)
- Central Arkansas vs Eastern Illinois (3:00 PM ET | December 10)
- Tennessee Tech vs East Tennessee State (4:00 PM ET | December 10)
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- This season, Tennessee State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Bisons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 143rd.
- The Tigers score an average of 76.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 75.3 the Bisons allow.
- When it scores more than 75.3 points, Tennessee State is 4-1.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee State put up 85.8 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (67.7).
- At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.8.
- At home, Tennessee State made 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.4). Tennessee State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.0%).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 91-77
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 69-65
|Gentry Complex
|12/10/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Gentry Complex
