The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) face the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • This season, Tennessee State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 143rd.
  • The Tigers score an average of 76.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 75.3 the Bisons allow.
  • When it scores more than 75.3 points, Tennessee State is 4-1.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee State put up 85.8 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (67.7).
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.8.
  • At home, Tennessee State made 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.4). Tennessee State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 SE Louisiana W 91-77 Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 85-83 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay W 69-65 Gentry Complex
12/10/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
12/13/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Boyce - Gentry Complex

