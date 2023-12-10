The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) face the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

This season, Tennessee State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Bisons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 143rd.

The Tigers score an average of 76.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 75.3 the Bisons allow.

When it scores more than 75.3 points, Tennessee State is 4-1.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee State put up 85.8 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (67.7).

At home, the Tigers allowed 74.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.8.

At home, Tennessee State made 9.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (8.4). Tennessee State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (34.0%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule