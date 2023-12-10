Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly SoCon Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SoCon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Samford
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: W 118-91 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Belmont
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: W 78-63 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd
- Last Game: W 82-73 vs Elon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marshall
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Furman
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: W 100-58 vs Bob Jones
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 195th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: W 88-80 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Kentucky Christian
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Citadel
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: W 88-60 vs Pfeiffer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: FloHoops
7. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: W 112-51 vs Tennessee Wesleyan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access
8. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd
- Last Game: W 73-72 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Tusculum
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Mercer
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
- Last Game: W 64-60 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Opponent: FGCU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. VMI
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 0-28
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 73-56 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Longwood
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
