SEC teams will hit the court across eight games on Sunday's college basketball schedule. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Utah Utes at Mohegan Sun Arena.

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida Gators at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Arkansas Razorbacks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Tennessee Volunteers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 SEC Network+ Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Utah Utes 2:30 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 SEC Network+ Auburn Tigers at Little Rock Trojans 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Samford Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 -

