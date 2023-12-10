Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Forsberg is Nashville's top contributor with 30 points. He has 14 goals and 16 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists to total 22 points (0.8 per game).

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 1 0 1 2 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Roman Josi has scored six goals and added 14 assists through 27 games for Nashville.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 1 2 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 5 0 1 1 3 at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 0 1 7

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Suzuki's eight goals and 14 assists in 27 games for Montreal add up to 22 total points on the season.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the attack for Montreal this season with seven goals and 13 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 9 0 0 0 9 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.