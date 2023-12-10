Coming off a defeat last time out, the Nashville Predators will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who won their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSSO and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Predators and the Canadiens take the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 85 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.

The Predators' 84 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 27 14 16 30 31 17 62.5% Ryan O'Reilly 27 12 10 22 12 27 53.5% Roman Josi 27 6 14 20 20 6 - Gustav Nyquist 27 3 15 18 17 5 44.4% Luke Evangelista 26 4 10 14 23 15 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 93 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 27th in the league.

With 72 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players