The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 57.8 the Buckeyes give up.

Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Ohio State's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 83.9 points.

The 83.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 19.4 more points than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).

When Ohio State puts up more than 64.4 points, it is 7-1.

Penn State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.

The Buckeyes shoot 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions concede defensively.

The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58) Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Penn State Leaders

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena 12/3/2023 @ Tennessee W 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/5/2023 Ohio W 85-45 Value City Arena 12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena 12/15/2023 Grand Valley State - Value City Arena 12/18/2023 UCLA - Value City Arena

Penn State Schedule