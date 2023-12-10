Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly MVC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
MVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Indiana State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: W 98-54 vs Southern Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ball State
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Drake
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: W 72-53 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: Grambling
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wichita State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Missouri State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Bradley
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: L 67-52 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: Cleveland State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UIC
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
- Last Game: W 74-55 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Evansville
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: L 96-55 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Belmont
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Samford
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Illinois State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: L 64-58 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Murray State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 85-81 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st
- Last Game: L 71-50 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Chicago State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
