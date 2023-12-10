The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) go up against the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Raiders put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles allow.

Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.5 points.

The Golden Eagles average 63.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.1 the Raiders give up.

Tennessee Tech is 2-3 when scoring more than 60.1 points.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 63.7 points, it is 5-1.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.

The Raiders make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Ta'Mia Scott: 13 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

13 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76) Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Schedule