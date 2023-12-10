Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-57 win, heavily favoring Middle Tennessee.
The Raiders won their last game 73-62 against Tennessee on Wednesday.
Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, Tennessee Tech 57
Other CUSA Predictions
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders notched their signature win of the season on November 29 by securing a 70-45 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Raiders have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 16th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
- The Golden Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).
Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 73) on November 29
- 71-69 over DePaul (No. 78) on November 19
- 73-62 over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 6
- 64-57 over Memphis (No. 156) on November 20
- 67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on November 6
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)
- Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Raiders put up 68.5 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 60.1 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.
