The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 150.5 for the matchup.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -7.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 150.5 points in four of six outings.

The average total for Memphis' games this season has been 153.5, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Memphis has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Memphis came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 26.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 3 33.3% 76.8 156.3 67.7 141.7 139.5 Memphis 4 66.7% 79.5 156.3 74 141.7 149.5

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The Tigers' 79.5 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies give up to opponents.

Memphis is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 6-3-0 3-1 6-3-0 Memphis 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Memphis 15-1 Home Record 13-2 7-4 Away Record 7-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

