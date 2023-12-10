The Memphis Tigers (5-1) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 21 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

21 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Henry Coleman III: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Andersson Garcia: 2.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

2.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Taylor: 21 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

21 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Coleman: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Radford: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Garcia: 2.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

2.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Washington: 5.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank 91st 80.3 Points Scored 79 113th 155th 69.5 Points Allowed 72 197th 14th 40.5 Rebounds 32.2 227th 2nd 16.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 244th 262nd 6.3 3pt Made 9 63rd 221st 12.7 Assists 13.3 178th 8th 8.2 Turnovers 13.2 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.