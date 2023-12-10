The Memphis Tigers (5-1) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 21 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 14.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 2.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Solomon Washington: 5.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
91st 80.3 Points Scored 79 113th
155th 69.5 Points Allowed 72 197th
14th 40.5 Rebounds 32.2 227th
2nd 16.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 244th
262nd 6.3 3pt Made 9 63rd
221st 12.7 Assists 13.3 178th
8th 8.2 Turnovers 13.2 258th

