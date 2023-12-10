The Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas A&M has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Aggies' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

