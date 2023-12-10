How to Watch Memphis vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Memphis has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.
- The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 192nd.
- The Tigers' 79.5 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies give up.
- Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis put up fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (82) last season.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.3).
- At home, Memphis drained 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|L 79-63
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|W 85-80
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|-
|FedExForum
