The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Memphis has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 192nd.

The Tigers' 79.5 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 67.7 the Aggies give up.

Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis put up fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (82) last season.

At home, the Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.3).

At home, Memphis drained 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

