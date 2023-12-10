Sunday's game features the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) and the Memphis Tigers (6-2) facing off at Reed Arena (on December 10) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-70 win for Texas A&M.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Memphis vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 79, Memphis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-8.4)

Texas A&M (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Texas A&M is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Memphis' 3-3-0 ATS record. The Aggies have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 79.5 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 74 per contest (252nd in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Memphis comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It records 32.8 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9.

Memphis makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (100th in college basketball), compared to the 9 its opponents make, shooting 34% from deep.

Memphis forces 13.4 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (277th in college basketball).

