Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) go up against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lipscomb Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lipscomb (-6.5)
|152.5
|-300
|+230
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lipscomb (-6.5)
|153.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends
- Lipscomb has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Bisons games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.
- Tennessee State has covered just once in five chances against the spread this year.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of five times this year.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.