The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -7.5 138.5

East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, East Tennessee State and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points.

The average point total in East Tennessee State's contests this year is 137.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

East Tennessee State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Buccaneers have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for East Tennessee State.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 3 42.9% 67.5 139.4 69.8 148 140.4 Tennessee Tech 4 57.1% 71.9 139.4 78.2 148 141.4

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The 67.5 points per game the Buccaneers put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allow (78.2).

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 3-4-0 0-1 3-4-0 Tennessee Tech 4-3-0 2-2 4-3-0

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Tennessee Tech 7-9 Home Record 11-5 4-9 Away Record 4-11 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

