East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 10
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.
East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Johnson City, Tennessee
- Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|East Tennessee State
|-7.5
|138.5
East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats
- In three of seven games this season, East Tennessee State and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points.
- The average point total in East Tennessee State's contests this year is 137.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Buccaneers are 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- East Tennessee State has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Buccaneers have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for East Tennessee State.
East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|East Tennessee State
|3
|42.9%
|67.5
|139.4
|69.8
|148
|140.4
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|57.1%
|71.9
|139.4
|78.2
|148
|141.4
Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends
- The 67.5 points per game the Buccaneers put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allow (78.2).
East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|East Tennessee State
|3-4-0
|0-1
|3-4-0
|Tennessee Tech
|4-3-0
|2-2
|4-3-0
East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|East Tennessee State
|Tennessee Tech
|7-9
|Home Record
|11-5
|4-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|3-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|3-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
