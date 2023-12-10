The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-7.5) 138.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-7.5) 138.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Buccaneers' seven games have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this year, four out of the Golden Eagles' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

