The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

This season, the Buccaneers have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Buccaneers are the 148th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 329th.

The 67.5 points per game the Buccaneers record are 10.7 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allow (78.2).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Tennessee State posted 69.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68).

Defensively the Buccaneers played better in home games last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.8 on the road.

At home, East Tennessee State averaged 6.5 three-pointers per game, which was the same number it averaged in road games. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule