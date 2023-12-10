Sunday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Freedom Hall Civic Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of East Tennessee State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no line set.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 75, Tennessee Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-8.6)

East Tennessee State (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

East Tennessee State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee Tech is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Buccaneers are 3-4-0 and the Golden Eagles are 4-3-0.

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -18 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 316th in college basketball and are allowing 69.8 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball.

East Tennessee State is 168th in the country at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.4 its opponents average.

East Tennessee State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Buccaneers average 85.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (322nd in college basketball), and give up 88.2 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball).

East Tennessee State has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (146th in college basketball).

