The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 152.5 points.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -1.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Musketeers have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Xavier has won three of its six games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Musketeers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cincinnati has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +100.

Cincinnati has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 4 50% 75.6 162.9 70.1 135.1 146.9 Cincinnati 5 71.4% 87.3 162.9 65 135.1 145.6

Additional Xavier vs Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The Musketeers put up 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Bearcats give up (65).

Xavier is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when scoring more than 65 points.

The Bearcats score an average of 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-4-0 2-4 4-4-0 Cincinnati 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Cincinnati 15-2 Home Record 16-3 7-4 Away Record 5-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

