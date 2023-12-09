The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • In games Villanova shoots better than 37.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 203rd.
  • The Wildcats average 74.0 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.
  • Villanova has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 57.9 points.

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 41.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 183rd.
  • The Bruins put up 5.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Wildcats allow (65.6).
  • When UCLA gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 5-2.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova posted 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.6).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Villanova fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in away games.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UCLA averaged 8.0 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (69.8).
  • The Bruins conceded 57.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, UCLA drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Chaminade W 76-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Villanova - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion

