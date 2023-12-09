How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Troy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (0-6) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Troy Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks put up 22.8 fewer points per game (62) than the Trojans allow (84.8).
- The Trojans record just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks allow (72.1).
- Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
- UT Martin has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Trojans shoot 35.9% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.
- The Skyhawks' 41 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the Trojans have given up.
UT Martin Leaders
- Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
- Anaya Brown: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%
- Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 70-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/28/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 88-75
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Evansville
|W 94-82
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Freed-Hardeman
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
