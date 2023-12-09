How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) aim to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank second.
- The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
- When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).
- In home games, Tennessee drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (7.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to in road games (32.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
