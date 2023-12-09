The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) aim to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank second.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Volunteers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).
  • In home games, Tennessee drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (7.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

