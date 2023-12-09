How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
- Missouri vs Kansas (TBA ET | January 1)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 35.7% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
- The Volunteers put up 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini give up.
- Tennessee has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow.
- Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tennessee performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 63.7.
- Tennessee sunk 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.
- At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
- Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.