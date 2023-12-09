How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Wisconsin vs Arizona (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.
- Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank second.
- The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
- Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
- The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse at home last year, averaging 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 33% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark on the road.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.