The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.

Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank second.

The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).

Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 away from home.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse at home last year, averaging 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 33% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule