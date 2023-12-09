How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 35.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.
- The Volunteers put up 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- This season, Illinois has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
- The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (67.1).
- Defensively the Volunteers played better in home games last season, allowing 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.
- When it comes to total threes made, Tennessee fared worse at home last year, draining 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in road games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (70).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini conceded 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).
- At home, Illinois knocked down 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
