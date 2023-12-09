Saturday's game features the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-71 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -6.5

Tennessee -6.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -300, Illinois +230

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+6.5)



Illinois (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Tennessee has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 3-4-0. The Volunteers have hit the over in five games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over two times. The two teams average 157.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (87th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 114th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.3 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make at a 31.8% rate.

The Volunteers' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 118th in college basketball, and the 84.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 61st in college basketball.

Tennessee has committed 10 turnovers per game (53rd in college basketball play), 2.9 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (124th in college basketball).

