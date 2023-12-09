Saturday's game between the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Tennessee coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-0.6)

Tennessee (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Tennessee is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 3-4-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 5-3-0 and the Fighting Illini are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game (scoring 77.6 points per game to rank 128th in college basketball while allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 114th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.3 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from deep (193rd in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Volunteers' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 118th in college basketball, and the 84.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 61st in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10 (53rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.