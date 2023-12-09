Saturday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) going head to head against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 win for Tennessee, so it should be a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-0.7)

Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Tennessee has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Illinois' ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Volunteers have a 5-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (87th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 115th in the nation, and are 3.5 more than the 31.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

Tennessee makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.9).

The Volunteers score 97.7 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball), while giving up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10 (53rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.