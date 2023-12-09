Saturday's game between the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) going head to head at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 72-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 144.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+6.5)



Illinois (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Tennessee's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, and Illinois' is 3-4-0. The Volunteers have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Fighting Illini have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 157.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (87th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Tennessee averages 37.8 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by three boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (194th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Volunteers rank 119th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st in college basketball, allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10 (54th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (125th in college basketball).

