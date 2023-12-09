Sullivan County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee High School at Kingsport Area Christian Home Educators Association

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9

6:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Ewing, VA

Ewing, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ridge High School at Gate City High School