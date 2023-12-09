Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sullivan County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee High School at Kingsport Area Christian Home Educators Association
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Ewing, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ridge High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
