Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutherford County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Road Christian School at Central Baptist School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
