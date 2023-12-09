Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Maple Leafs on December 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for William Nylander, Filip Forsberg and others in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Nashville Predators matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Forsberg is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with 30 points (1.2 per game), with 14 goals and 16 assists in 26 games (playing 19:18 per game).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly is a top offensive contributor for Nashville with 22 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 10 assists in 26 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Roman Josi's six goals and 14 assists add up to 20 points this season.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (30 total points), having collected 13 goals and 17 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|4
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's top contributors through 23 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
