The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 9, with the Predators victorious in three consecutive games.

Follow the action on BSSO and NHL Network as the Maple Leafs attempt to defeat the Predators.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Predators Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 81 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 18th in the NHL.

With 84 goals (3.2 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 26 14 16 30 30 15 57.1% Ryan O'Reilly 26 12 10 22 11 27 54% Roman Josi 26 6 14 20 18 6 - Gustav Nyquist 26 3 15 18 17 5 44.4% Luke Evangelista 25 4 10 14 22 12 0%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs rank 20th in the NHL with 76 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players