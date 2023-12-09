Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calloway County High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
