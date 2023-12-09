The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont matchup in this article.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Belmont Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-1.5) 140.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-1.5) 140.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Blue Raiders' nine games this season have hit the over.

Belmont has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Bruins games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

