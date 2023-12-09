The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to extend a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
  • The Blue Raiders are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 239th.
  • The Blue Raiders score 13.3 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Bruins allow (79.5).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Middle Tennessee played better in home games last season, putting up 72.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
  • At home, the Blue Raiders surrendered 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than in away games (76.1).
  • At home, Middle Tennessee averaged 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UMKC W 63-59 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Wofford L 74-64 Murphy Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Missouri State W 77-73 Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Belmont - Murphy Athletic Center
12/19/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/22/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.