Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McNairy County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in McNairy County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McNairy County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McNairy Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNairy Central High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
