Should you bet on Dante Fabbro to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

  • Fabbro has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Fabbro has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.