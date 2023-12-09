Colton Sissons Game Preview: Predators vs. Maple Leafs - December 9
The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Sissons in the Predators-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Colton Sissons vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)
Sissons Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Sissons has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.
- In six of 26 games this year, Sissons has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 12 of 26 games this season, Sissons has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In six of 26 games this season, Sissons has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Sissons has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Sissons has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sissons Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|26
|Games
|3
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
