The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Claiborne County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Claiborne County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Twin Valley High School at J. Frank White Academy

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
  • Location: Ewing, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.