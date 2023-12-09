The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.9 points, North Alabama is 3-4.

Chattanooga has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.

The 66.6 points per game the Mocs score are 5.4 fewer points than the Lions give up (72.0).

Chattanooga has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 72.0 points.

When North Alabama allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Mocs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions give up.

The Lions shoot 42.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs allow.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 16.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

16.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Raven Thompson: 14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Schedule