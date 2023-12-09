Saturday's contest features the Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) and the North Alabama Lions (3-5) facing off at McKenzie Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-54 victory for heavily favored Chattanooga according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last time out, the Mocs won on Sunday 59-53 against Mississippi State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 76, North Alabama 54

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 3, the Mocs took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 42) in our computer rankings, by a score of 59-53.

Chattanooga has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Mocs have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 42) on December 3

64-54 over Kent State (No. 128) on November 24

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 175) on November 10

49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 264) on November 29

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on November 15

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 16.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

16.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Raven Thompson: 14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (scoring 66.6 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while allowing 51.9 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball) and have a +132 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.