SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg take the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Bundesliga schedule today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg travels to match up with VfL Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: VfL Wolfsburg (+125)

VfL Wolfsburg (+125) Underdog: SC Freiburg (+190)

SC Freiburg (+190) Draw: (+255)

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich makes the trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-360)

Bayern Munich (-360) Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+700)

Eintracht Frankfurt (+700) Draw: (+500)

Watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach travels to take on Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Union Berlin (+110)

Union Berlin (+110) Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+220)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+220) Draw: (+245)

Watch Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg travels to play Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Werder Bremen (+130)

Werder Bremen (+130) Underdog: FC Augsburg (+180)

FC Augsburg (+180) Draw: (+255)

Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 travels to play 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+100)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+100) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+240)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+240) Draw: (+250)

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig makes the trip to match up with Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (+145)

RB Leipzig (+145) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+155)

Borussia Dortmund (+155) Draw: (+270)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.