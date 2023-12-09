Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Belmont Bruins (7-3) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is 140.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Murphy Athletic Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Middle Tennessee
|-1.5
|140.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins Betting Records & Stats
- Each game Belmont has played this season has had more than 140.5 combined points scored.
- Belmont's average game total this season has been 160.7, 20.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Belmont has gone 3-5-0 ATS this year.
- Belmont has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
- The Bruins have a record of 2-2 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Belmont has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|22.2%
|66.2
|147.4
|66.1
|145.6
|135.4
|Belmont
|8
|100%
|81.2
|147.4
|79.5
|145.6
|157.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Belmont Insights & Trends
- The Bruins score 15.1 more points per game (81.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (66.1).
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Belmont is 3-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Middle Tennessee
|3-6-0
|3-5
|3-6-0
|Belmont
|3-5-0
|2-2
|4-4-0
Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Middle Tennessee
|Belmont
|12-2
|Home Record
|12-2
|3-11
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|3-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.