The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Belmont Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-1.5) 140.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-1.5) 140.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Belmont has covered three times in eight games with a spread this year.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Middle Tennessee has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Blue Raiders' nine games have hit the over.

