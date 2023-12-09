The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Raiders have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Belmont is 6-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 308th.

The Bruins score an average of 81.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Belmont is 7-3.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home Belmont is putting up 82.8 points per game, 3.3 more than it is averaging away (79.5).

At home the Bruins are conceding 71.3 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they are on the road (87).

Belmont makes fewer 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (9.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (37.4%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule