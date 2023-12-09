The Murray State Racers (3-4) are favored by 2.5 points against the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

The average total for Austin Peay's games this season is 133.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Austin Peay's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

Austin Peay has been posted as the underdog five times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Governors have been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Austin Peay has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 5 83.3% 77.0 145.1 73.4 138.5 142.8 Austin Peay 1 14.3% 68.1 145.1 65.1 138.5 134.9

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors score 5.3 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Racers give up to opponents (73.4).

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 2-4-0 0-1 5-1-0 Austin Peay 3-4-0 2-3 2-5-0

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Austin Peay 11-2 Home Record 7-8 3-11 Away Record 1-13 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

