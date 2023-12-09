Saturday's contest at F&M Bank Arena has the Murray State Racers (4-2) squaring off against the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 5:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a win for Murray State by a score of 76-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Governors suffered a 78-75 loss to Mercer.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 76, Austin Peay 72

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

Against the Kentucky Wildcats on November 14, the Governors captured their best win of the season, a 68-63 road victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Austin Peay is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 174) on November 14

78-63 over UMKC (No. 250) on November 24

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 25

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

10.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Shamarre Hale: 13.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%

13.1 PTS, 55.7 FG% Shaotung Lin: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors score 62.0 points per game (250th in college basketball) and give up 62.5 (150th in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

